25 DAYS TO ELECTION: Violence intensifies in Lagos, Katsina, Bauchi, others

As the presidential election draws closer, political attacks and harassments seem to be on the increase across states of the federation. Although no death has been recorded as a result of the attacks, many people have been hospitalised with different degrees of injury. New Telegraph investigation has shown that the attacks and harassments are not limited to the presidential campaign trains of different political parties but also across where governorship elections are expected to take place on March 11.

For instance, on Saturday, January 28, the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State was attacked by party supporters that attended the rally. The crisis started when the crowd got rowdy and broke the barricades before the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, addressed them.

This situation made the atmosphere tense, forcing Tinubu and the organisers to end the rally abruptly, with supporters rushing to the podium Likewise, on Monday, January 23, Tinubu’s campaign rally was attacked in Bauchi State when the party supporters disconnected the audio system at the Bauchi Stadium. The crisis started soon after the rally commenced, the audio system abruptly stopped working and all the efforts to get the audio system up and running failed. After a long wait, President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu left the venue without addressing supporters of the party.

Apart from Tinubu, the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has also been attacked in Katsina State. On Tuesday, January 24, the presidential campaign team of the party was attacked by some suspected political thugs in the state.

The Obi’s campaign team that confirmed the attack said the hoodlums pelted the presidential campaign convoy with stones. The head of media of the Obi/Datti Pres-idential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, said the attack on Obi and his campaign team was planned by desperate politicians in the state.

“Our candidate had met with women in a town hall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side causing substantial damage to the vehicle,” he said. Also, the campaign team of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was attacked in Ogun State on Wednesday, January 18. Atiku’s campaign team was attacked on his way out of the state and about 150 meters away from the rally venue. Some suspected hoodlums pelted his convoy with stones, denting the body of the vehicle and shattering a side mirror of one of the security vehicles.

Gunshots were also heard as the security operatives tried to clear the way for safe passage, while hoodlums stepped up the stones attack on the departing convoy. Apart from the attacks on the presidential candidates, some governorship candidates and political opponents in states are under harassment. From Ebonyi to Osun, Borno, Abia, and Lagos, among others, candidates are under intense attacks by the ruling parties in the states. For instance, in Lagos State, the governorship candidate of PDP, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has raised the alarm over calculated efforts by the ruling party in the state to prevent him from campaigning. Speaking at a press conference at the weekend, Jandor called on President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the attacks.

He said the attacks started last year when those commissioned to produce billboards for his campaign returned his money, and his posters were destroyed in strategic areas of the state. Jandor recalled how he started a campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19, 2022, revealing that 192 wards had been visited so far, but that his team had suffered several attacks from the agents of the ruling APC. He said: “We started with the Alimosho area before moving to Badagry. We visited the riverine areas in Badagry on the first day of the visit, but on the second day, when we visited the other side; we were attacked by the hoodlums of the APC. “We thought the governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, would address the matter, but this was not to be. Similarly, during our visit to the Agege area on January 21, 2023, our team was attacked. We reported the matter to the police. This also happened in the Kosofe area of the state a few days ago.” Likewise, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also called on Buhari to direct the Inspector-General of Police to investigate reported attacks on the presidential candidates and other cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence across the country.

