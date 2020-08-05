25 die of coronavirus in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State yesterday said about 25 people had been killed by coronavirus in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, disclosed this in Abakaliki, during a press briefing to mark the World Breastfeeding Week. He advised phone users to disinfect their phones intermittently against COVID-19.

Umezuruike noted that the state had recorded about 871 confirmed cases with 804 treated and discharged, leaving only 36 active cases in different isolation centres in the state. The commissioner emphasised the importance of mother’s breastfeeding their children.

He said the reason for the breastfeeding week was to galvanise support for breastfeeding and for mothers to go back to that culture of breastfeeding their children up to two years. Umezuruike said six-month exclusive breastfeeding “protects a child from diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, pneumonia, while it protests the mother from cancers of the breast, cervix and uterus”. The commissioner advised breastfeeding mothers to keep general hygiene. He said: “A child needs to be breastfed starting from 30 minutes to one hour after delivery to six months exclusive breastfeeding. Feeding with breast milk is natural, and has complete nutrition.”

Like this: Like Loading...