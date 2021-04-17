25 emerging global destinations

This is all about what is next- the off-the-radar destinations that smart travellers are already saving on Tripadvisor and that everyone will be talking about this year.

1.Kaliningrad, Russia

A little extra chunk of Russia stuck between Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad was known as Königsberg from its founding by the Teutonic Knights in the 13th century until after World War II. It was renamed, repopulated with Russians and others.

2.Saranda, Albania

In another couple of years, this is a spot that all the beach lovers in your life will be talking about – a stunning stretch of white sand coastline and vast olive groves, located just across the Ionian Sea from Greece’s famed Island of Corfu.

3.Beirut, Lebanon

Often called “Paris of the Middle East”, Beirut is a thriving hotspot for shopping, socialising and sightseeing, despite many wars and unrest. The city has been rebuilt several times, with modern architecture sharing space with Ottoman and colonial French.

4.Luxor, Egypt

The Luxor in Las Vegas is to the actual city of Luxor, Egypt, as marshmallow fluff is to fois gras. (We’re sure you knew that. We just enjoy analogies.) Sure, the hotel/casino in Vegas might have a beam of light visible from space, but we bet you’ll find more.

5.Naoussa, Greece

While its footprint in the Aegean Sea may be small, Paros has more than enough beauty to take up a big spot on travellers’ must-see lists. Most stay in the island’s biggest town (although biggest is a relative term), Naoussa – where they can explore the more.

6.Rugen Island, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

Welcome to Germany’s largest island, with a myriad of terrains to delight outdoor explorers, from sandy coastlines to dramatic chalk cliffs. It has been a seaside resort since 1818 and is one of Germany’s top vacation spots. There’s something for everyone.

7.Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province

Soak up the sun and some Vietnamese culture on Phu Quoc Island, where white sands and tropical waters entice beachgoers from all over the globe. Snorkeling, scuba diving and fishing are the most popular water sports here, though jet-skiing, wind sailing and many more are too.

8.Monopoli, Italy

A Puglia port town that’s equal parts historic and functional, Monopoli makes a splash with medieval churches and castles jutting above the Adriatic.

It is also a painter’s dream, with bright blue fishing boats adding a pop of colour against whitewashed harbor.

9.La Paz, Mexico

As Baja California Sur’s capital, La Paz is mostly used as a jumping-off point for Cabo San Lucas’ beach resorts.

However, its old-world charm and pleasant waterfront promenade featuring international art and restaurants overlooking the grey whale–inhabited.

10.Curacao Serious divers have long flocked to Curacao. Whether you’re looking for a challenging wall dive or a shallow snorkeling spot, you’ll find it here. Beaches, of course, are another big draw. With sugar-fine sand and calm waters, they’re perfect for kids.

11.Ile d’Oleron, Charente-Maritime

As the largest island on the French Atlantic coast, L’île d’Oléron may be one of the country’s most unique places to visit – a low-key spot to kick back, relax, and enjoy fresh-caught seafood surrounded by fine sandy beaches and near-perfect surfing waves.

12.Guayaquil, Ecuador

Founded in the 1530s, Ecuador’s largest city and main port is the top access point for Galapagos cruises and home to a bustling import-export business. Tourism is on the rise as well, thanks to a new international airport and urban renewal projects along the port coast.

13.Tulsa, Oklahoma

The heart of Oklahoma beckons with over 140 parks, plus a variety of cultural a t t r a c – tions and entertainment venues sure to satisfy all ages and interests. Whether you’re looking for world-class art, ballet, opera or just a day at the zoo, Tulsa is a great.

14.Ipswich, United Kingdom

Travellers say there is no better way to get an immersive taste of English life than a trip to East Anglia’s Ipswich – one of the nation’s oldest communities, and a destination that is managed to keep its historical charm intact. And with so many opportunities to explore.

15.Franschhoek, South Africa

The village of Franschhoek (French Corner), tucked into the Cape Winelands of South Africa, is known as the country’s food and wine capital. Galleries and antique shops fill the tree-lined streets, and vineyards established more than 300 years ago cascade over the region.

16.Tangier, Morocco Located

on the Strait of Gibraltar where Africa meets Europe, Tangier has long held strategic importance. Ruled through the centuries by waves of conquerors including Romans, Vandals, Byzantines, Arabs and Portuguese, the city is more than two and a half century old.

17.Takamatsu, Japan

Why are so many travellers falling head over heels in love with Takamatsu? It’s the moments of pure serenity they find as they sit by a koi pond in the exquisite Ritsurin Garden, before they enter a teahouse to watch an ancient ceremony.

18.Cala d’Or, Spain

With its calm waters, sandy bays, and family-friendly vibe, Cala d’Or is an easy-going alternative to Majorca’s more popular resort destinations. Charming cobbled streets wind past whitewashed buildings, and lengthy sunlight hours allow plenty of time for exploration.

19.Petropolis, Brazil

Petropolis is the closest mountain resort to Rio, and a favourite getaway destination with cariocas. The Imperial Museum houses some of the most important objects in Brazilian history. Petropolis offers plenty in the way of ecotourism and adventure.

20.Antwerp, Belgium

Lively Antwerp is a hidden gem. Its medieval streets, Renaissance monuments and vibrant nightlife tend to be overshadowed by its reputation as centre of the diamond trade and as the world’s fifth-largest port. Biking is a popular choice for getting around this location.

21.Mirissa, Sri Lanka

Fringing two sandy bays separated by a rock island reachable at low tide, Mirissa feels hidden away compared to Sri Lanka’s other busier resort towns. While the quiet sands are sprinkled with bars and surf rentals, it’s Mirissa’s May-to-November whale-watching time.

22.Alvor, Portugal

This former fishing village on Portugal’s southern coast has become a popular resort. Spend a day on Alvor’s main beach, or find one of the smaller, secluded coves along the coastline. In the evening, stroll through the town’s narrow cobblestone streets.

