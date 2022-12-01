25 firms selected for $10.5m Nigeria- Czech research projects – NASENI EVC

About 25 firms have been shortlisted for over $10.5 million research projects by the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on Technology Transfer/ Information Exchange between Nigeria and the Czech Republic. Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to invest up to N2 billion (about USD $5.7 million) in profitable manufacturing and commercialisation of successful research products.

The agency will serve as a partner with any willing company on such products. The Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna made the disclosures during the announcement of Delta-2 results of the bids for the projects. Haruna, who was represented by the agency’s Coordinating Director of Planning and Business Development, Mrs. Nonye Onyechi, said the firms were shortlisted by experts including those from the Nigeria Academy of Science, Nigeria Academy of Engineering and the private sector. He said the funding of the projects will last from 12 to 36 months.

Haruna said: “The sum of CZK 250 million (250 million Czech Koruna) equivalent to US $10.5 million has been allocated as research funds by the government of Czech Republic, through the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic (TACR) for this project. “NASENI has the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to invest up to N 2,000,000,000 about $5.7 million in profitable manufacturing and commercialization of successful research products as a partner with any willing company. “These 25 selected companies shall be receiving their awards in January 2023 in line with the Delta-2 Work Plan. The funding for these projects is projected to last for between 12 to 36 months.”

