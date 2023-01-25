25 Flying Eagles off to Morocco Feb 8 ahead U-20 AFCON

A 25-man Flying Eagles squad will depart for Morocco on February 8 to intensify their preparations for this year’s U20 AFCON, which will also serve as qualifiers for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia. Team spokesman Sharif Abdallah told SCORENigeria that four players will be dropped from this squad for 21 players to then go all the way to Egypt for the U20 AFCON. The trimmed squad will undergo the mandatory medical tests before they leave for Morocco. In Morocco, the Flying Eagles are scheduled to play a series of warm-up matches before they head out to Egypt four days to the big kick-off on February 19. They will also use this opportunity to acclimatise as the freezing weather in Morocco is similar to what you have in Egypt. The Junior Eagles will open their campaign on the night of the opening day against fellow West Africans Senegal.
Related Articles
Edema Fuludu: Nigerians should hold Pinnick liable for our football woes
Edema Fuludu, is an ex- Nigerian International, former vice chairman of Delta State Football Association, DFA, Secretary of Task Force Project on Vision 2022 Sports development, and a member of the Nigerian ex-players union. In this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN and OJIEVA EHIOSUN, Fuludu lamented over the dwindling fortune of the Nigerian football, the failure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kits contract under scrutiny as NFF retrieves jerseys from U-23 players for home-based team
Paucity of kits hit Nigerian football as players wash, wear cloths The contract between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and kit manufacturing giants, NIKE, has become a subject of scrutiny again as the NFF is now struggling to meet its obligation of providing equipment including, jerseys for the national teams. New Telegraph reliably learnt that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Liverpool win at Villa to keep title hopes alive
Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa and keep their Premier League title hopes alive. Douglas Luiz scored from close range to give Villa the lead after Reds keeper Alisson had spilled his header, reports the BBC. Joel Matip stabbed home a sixth-minute equaliser after Virgil van Dijk’s shot was parried by Emiliano […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)