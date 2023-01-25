25 Flying Eagles off to Morocco Feb 8 ahead U-20 AFCON

A 25-man Flying Eagles squad will depart for Morocco on February 8 to intensify their preparations for this year’s U20 AFCON, which will also serve as qualifiers for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia. Team spokesman Sharif Abdallah told SCORENigeria that four players will be dropped from this squad for 21 players to then go all the way to Egypt for the U20 AFCON. The trimmed squad will undergo the mandatory medical tests before they leave for Morocco. In Morocco, the Flying Eagles are scheduled to play a series of warm-up matches before they head out to Egypt four days to the big kick-off on February 19. They will also use this opportunity to acclimatise as the freezing weather in Morocco is similar to what you have in Egypt. The Junior Eagles will open their campaign on the night of the opening day against fellow West Africans Senegal.

