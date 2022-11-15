25 injured, 8 arrested as Keke riders flee Anambra, allege extortion, attacks by touts

Operators of Keke NAPEP, a tricycle vehicle in Anambra State are fleeing in droves, following what they described as harassment and brutality by touts who have allegedly been extorting money from them.

So far about 25 Keke operators have allegedly been beaten mercilessly by suspected touts despite being banned by the Anambra State Government. This is coming as eight suspected touts have been arrested by security operatives through the assistance of the Ocha Brigade, a Task Force set up by the government.

At an emergency meeting of the Anambra State Keke Drivers Forum which had in attendance the Managing Director, Ocha Brigade, Mr Celestine Anere and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Digital Revenue, Mr Isaac Okoro, some of the operators lamented that this has also affected the statutory payment of the N15,000 monthly tax to government.

According to Boniface Okeke who fled with his colleagues out of Onitsha, “The touts are everywhere at Nkpor Junction, New parts, Obodo Ukwu road, by Zenith Bank, they have been attacking us to pay N7,000.00 and N8,000.00, warning us not to pay to government.

“They go about with their members forcing us to pay money and this has affected our business and our lives are in danger,” he said. Ifeanyi Okafor another spokesman of the body narrated how he made calls to government numbers and according to him, “The person that received the call was a policeman and he told me to use the #EndSARS style to fight the touts the way we fought the police and as I speak to you areas like Eke Agba market in Isuanocha in Awka North Local Government have been taken over by touts and the police are afraid to go there,”

he said. The Convener of Anambra Keke Drivers Forum, Comrade Osita Obi noted that the organisation is happy with Gov Charles Soludo’s fight against touts in the state, adding that it has gone a long way in stopping the rip off on the operators by the touts.

“We are not against the payment of the N15,000.00 tax introduced by government and we have commenced registration of members and we shall be paying weekly as was agreed, but the touts are dealing with our members .

“We want the payment to have a human face and if it is considered it would generate more revenue for government,” he said. Reacting, the M/D Ocha Brigade, Mr Celestine Anere reiterated government’s resolve to stamp out touting in the area, adding that the body would be recruiting members of the forum as adhoc staff to identify them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...