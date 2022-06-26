25 Onitsha Correctional Centre inmates now born again

The Anglican Bishop of Niger, Dr. Owen Nwokolo has called on the inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Onitsha, Anambra State to use the period of their incarceration in the centre for sober reflection on their lives. Bishop Nwokolo, gave the advice when he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation on 25 inmates of the Correctional Centre who presented themselves to the Bishop after repentance.

Also, he admitted other 23 male inmates into the Anglican Boys’ Fellowship (AYF) of the Diocese. During the Homily which preceded the ceremony, Bishop Nwokolo explained that without the Holy Spirit which is imparted at confirmation, it would be hard for one to be a Christian. He said: “Baptism which precedes confirmation means dying, burying and resurrecting in Christ when we are dipped in water. It symbolises cleansing.

“Baptism and confirmation were the beginning of man’s journey to God. We were born in sin, but through baptism in water, we identify with the death, burial and resurrection of Christ we are saved. “So, if we are dead unto sin we should avoid sin at all cost, knowing that our nature has been buried in the death of Christ. We should, therefore, include ourselves as those who died with Christ.”

The Bishop admonished the communicants not to allow sin to rule their lives any more, advising them not to give their lives to Satan. “From today, don’t present yourselves to Satan as an instrument and don’t allow him to use your body as an instrument. When you obey these injunctions, you are, in fact, moving toward God. “Have faith in God as He has not forgotten your plights, adding that one day God would remember them.”

He presented two cows, 56 coolers of rice, 160 pieces of mats and 110 blankets to the inmates. Also, each of the newly confirmed inmates received a copy of the Holy Bible and Book of the Common Prayer, ‘Epkere na Abụ’. Receiving the items, on behalf of the inmates the Controller, Anambra State Command, Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS), Pat Chukwuemeka, lauded the Bishop and the Diocese of Niger for their generosity.

The Controller who was represented by the Public Relations Officer, NCS, Superintendent Francis Ekezie noted that the presence of the Diocese was highly appreciated by authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Centre. He added that the efforts of the church in helping to restore the inmates was commendable, appealing to them not to relent especially in re-engineering the spiritual and moral lives of the people.

The Controller urged the inmates to reciprocate the good spiritedness of the church by positively responding to various spiritual and moral teachings which they have regularly received from the benefactor

