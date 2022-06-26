Faith

25 Onitsha Correctional Centre inmates now born again

Posted on Author Onah Onah Onitsha Comment(0)

The Anglican Bishop of Niger, Dr. Owen Nwokolo has called on the inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Onitsha, Anambra State to use the period of their incarceration in the centre for sober reflection on their lives. Bishop Nwokolo, gave the advice when he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation on 25 inmates of the Correctional Centre who presented themselves to the Bishop after repentance.

 

Also, he admitted other 23 male inmates into the Anglican Boys’ Fellowship (AYF) of the Diocese. During the Homily which preceded the ceremony, Bishop Nwokolo explained that without the Holy Spirit which is imparted at confirmation, it would be hard for one to be a Christian. He said: “Baptism which precedes confirmation means dying, burying and resurrecting in Christ when we are dipped in water. It symbolises cleansing.

 

“Baptism and confirmation were the beginning of man’s journey to God. We were born in sin, but through baptism in water, we identify with the death, burial and resurrection of Christ we are saved. “So, if we are dead unto sin we should avoid sin at all cost, knowing that our nature has been buried in the death of Christ. We should, therefore, include ourselves as those who died with Christ.”

The Bishop admonished the communicants not to allow sin to rule their lives any more, advising them not to give their lives to Satan. “From today, don’t present yourselves to Satan as an instrument and don’t allow him to use your body as an instrument. When you obey these injunctions, you are, in fact, moving toward God. “Have faith in God as He has not forgotten your plights, adding that one day God would remember them.”

 

He presented two cows, 56 coolers of rice, 160 pieces of mats and 110 blankets to the inmates. Also, each of the newly confirmed inmates received a copy of the Holy Bible and Book of the Common Prayer, ‘Epkere na Abụ’. Receiving the items, on behalf of the inmates the Controller, Anambra State Command, Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS), Pat Chukwuemeka, lauded the Bishop and the Diocese of Niger for their generosity.

The Controller who was represented by the Public Relations Officer, NCS, Superintendent Francis Ekezie noted that the presence of the Diocese was highly appreciated by authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Centre. He added that the efforts of the church in helping to restore the inmates was commendable, appealing to them not to relent especially in re-engineering the spiritual and moral lives of the people.

 

The Controller urged the inmates to reciprocate the good spiritedness of the church by positively responding to various spiritual and moral teachings which they have regularly received from the benefactor

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

God told me President Buhari will dump Tinubu -Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will dump the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election. Primate Ayodele made the prediction in a statement released to the press on Friday in Lagos.   His […]
Faith

Some periods a woman needs excess love

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

I remember visiting someone when I was in my midtwenties. We used to be friends when we were younger. But we started growing apart when I realized that his ways of life may contaminate my Christian beliefs and when he also realized that I could not operate on the same social platform with him any […]

DEBORAH SAMUEL’S MURDER
Faith

Deborah: CAN directs churches to hold planned protest in their premises

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

In a bid to avert the alleged plan by Muslim to cause chaos during the scheduled mass peaceful protest against the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto state, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed churches to carryout the protest within their church premises.   A letter to Church leaders which was signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica