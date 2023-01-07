25-year-old law graduate wins brand new house in Glo Promo

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, filled the city of Enugu with joyful sounds on Friday, January 6, as the company presented a three-bedroom apartment in a choice area of Enugu to Gerald Chukwunanso Okoro, a 25-yearold fresh law graduate. An ecstatic Okoro disclosed that he had just paid for a rented apartment and was worried about how to mobilise funds to furnish the place. Besides, his sister had been on admission in the hospital and he had been there with her for days until he got the notification from Globacom that he had emerged a house winner.

He said: “For about a month now, we’ve been going through a lot attending to her in the hospital. “It is Globacom that has brought such good news to brighten the horizon. This is the first joyous thing giving us hope this year. “Every member of the family is delighted.” Okoro said that God and Glo work in special ways as he was not expecting something so great so suddenly. “I am still in shock. My head is spinning. It is like a mirage.

I opted to take part in the promo, but with what I have been going through caring for my sister in the hospital, the last thing on my mind was such a call from Globacom,” said the lawyer, who put off calls to his line several times before finally answering. In his address at the presentation event, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Mr. Mike Ehumadu, said that apart from the houses, the Glo Festival of Joy promo is also offering thousands of other amazing prizes including brand new cars, power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans to subscribers.

The Special Guest at the ceremony, Enugu State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Obi Kama, lauded Globacom for packaging such a huge subscriber-reward programme. “Globacom has done well having the interest of its subscribers at heart and delivering great prizes to them just for using their lines,” he noted. Mr. Oliver Maduka, who is the Coordinator of the Enugu Zonal Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), said the NLRC had been keenly following the promo and was impressed with Globacom for keeping faith with its promise to subscribers.

