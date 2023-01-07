News

25-year-old law graduate wins brand new house in Glo Promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, filled the city of Enugu with joyful sounds on Friday, January 6, as the company presented a three-bedroom apartment in a choice area of Enugu to Gerald Chukwunanso Okoro, a 25-yearold fresh law graduate. An ecstatic Okoro disclosed that he had just paid for a rented apartment and was worried about how to mobilise funds to furnish the place. Besides, his sister had been on admission in the hospital and he had been there with her for days until he got the notification from Globacom that he had emerged a house winner.

He said: “For about a month now, we’ve been going through a lot attending to her in the hospital. “It is Globacom that has brought such good news to brighten the horizon. This is the first joyous thing giving us hope this year. “Every member of the family is delighted.” Okoro said that God and Glo work in special ways as he was not expecting something so great so suddenly. “I am still in shock. My head is spinning. It is like a mirage.

I opted to take part in the promo, but with what I have been going through caring for my sister in the hospital, the last thing on my mind was such a call from Globacom,” said the lawyer, who put off calls to his line several times before finally answering. In his address at the presentation event, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Mr. Mike Ehumadu, said that apart from the houses, the Glo Festival of Joy promo is also offering thousands of other amazing prizes including brand new cars, power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans to subscribers.

The Special Guest at the ceremony, Enugu State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Obi Kama, lauded Globacom for packaging such a huge subscriber-reward programme. “Globacom has done well having the interest of its subscribers at heart and delivering great prizes to them just for using their lines,” he noted. Mr. Oliver Maduka, who is the Coordinator of the Enugu Zonal Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), said the NLRC had been keenly following the promo and was impressed with Globacom for keeping faith with its promise to subscribers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Global COVID-19 cases near 250m as Delta surge eases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Worldwide cases due to COVID-19 were approaching 250 million on Sunday as the surge from the Delta variant eases and more normal trade and tourism resume, although some countries in eastern Europe are experiencing record outbreaks. Over the last three months, the daily average number of cases has fallen by 36%, according to a […]
News

Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices parades African rappers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The latest edition of the Glo-sponsored television magazine, African Voices on Cable News Network (CNN), will be hosting two rappers who use music as a tool to fight for human rights. The guests include Mauritius –born, Lionkklash and Nash from Cote d’ Ivoire. The two artistes have successfully reinvented the art of music, from African […]
News

2023: Don’t vote evil and expect things to be good – Catholic Bishop 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese Rev. Dr. Anselem Umoren (MSP) has urged Nigerians to vote wisely and stop expecting to see a positive turn around when they choose between “evil and a lesser evil.” Speaking at the solemnization of Christ the King and Confirmation of faithful at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica