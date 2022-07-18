Metro & Crime

25-year-old man retrieved dead from well in Kwara

A 25-year-old man, Banji Adebayo, of Ile-Nla compound, Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has retrieved dead from a domestic well.

The incident, according to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, took place in the early hours of Monday.

He said: “Firemen were able to recover the dead body from the well and handed it over to one Alhaji Abdulkareem, a family member of the deceased, in the presence of police officers.

“According to the report, the victim went to fetch water at the well and in the process, one of his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and he eventually tumbled down into the well.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities.

 

