25-year-old pregnant woman abducted in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command have confirmed the kidnap of a 25-year-old pregnant woman, Rahila Da’u by gunmen, who also injured her father in Gizaki village of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the kidnap which he said was reported to the Bogoro Police Division. However, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda directed the DPO to do everything possible to ensure rescue of the victim.

Wakil added that the police personnel led by the DPO have visited the scene where they recovered some five empty shells of bullets fired by the kidnappers whose number he said could not be ascertained.

He, however assured that the police personnel are on top of the situation toward ensuring that the victim was rescued unhurt as the police has since launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to rescue Rahila Dau and apprehend the kidnappers.

A security source in the area said the gunmen whose number cannot be ascertained, stormed her home in Gibob, a settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State bordering Plateau State and kidnapped Rahila, taking her away to an undisclosed locality.

The source said, “the gunmen were said to be wielding AK-47 raffles, machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the settlement shooting sporadically within the family compound of Alhaji Da’u Bello aged about 70 years, a Fulani by tribe, and abducted his daughter Rahila Da’u aged about 25 years.”

He revealed that the kidnappers inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the victims and a fracture on the left leg of Alhaji Bello before they took away his daughter. Alh Bello Dau was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later referred to Orthopedic hospital in Kano for specialist attention considering the level of the fracture which was a serious one and must be attended to by specialists.

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors have been able to establish contact with members of the family and opened line of negotiation by making demand for ransom leaving the family in total confusion considering her state of pregnancy while the father is critically ill at the hospital.

It was however learnt that the village is far away into the bush as it lays at the border of Plateau State while accessing it is very difficult due to the terrain, coupled with the fact that it is now raining season.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...