25 years after, African Travel Commission resurrects, appoints Nigerian Lucky George as executive director

After 25 years of being in the doldrums, foremost Africa tourism body, Africa Travel Commission (ATC),dedicated to the promotion of African tourism within the continent and the world, has finally been resurrected to take up its place in the global tourism market as once envisaged by its founding fathers led by the late Nigerian Ignatius Amaduwa Atigbi.

As part of this new move, it has since opened an office in Accra, Ghana and appointed Luck George, a noted Nigerian tourism personality, who is the publisher of African Travel Times Magazine. Also, it has named a board of directors among others to steering its activities. This development was disclosed by George in a recent statement by him. According to George, the once powerful organisation was established in 1965 and existed till 1975 when it went into Oblivion.

Way back, George said it functioned like the European Travel Commission (ETC),noting that it was established as a regional voice for Africa, and due to the reforms it initiated then, the International Union of Official Travel Organisations [IUOTO], which later transformed to present day United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). He further stated that it’s the contributions of ATC spear headed by Atigbi that led to the adaptation of September 27 as World Tourism Day (WTD) celebration yearly by the UNWTO. According to him, the newly revived commission, working with stakeholders in both the private and public sectors in the tourism on the continent would actualise the dreams of improving intra-African tourism.

“As we look forward to working with critical stakeholders in both private and public sectors respectively, we hope the new ATC that is now expanded to include all national tourism agencies, tourism federations and institutions, the dream of elevating intra African tourism can eventually be achieved,” said George. ATC is a non-profit organisation (NPO) established to provide a platform where tourism officials and business professionals could meet and collaborate as well as connect with experts and stakeholders that have shared vision across the tourism sector in Africa. Membership of ATC is open to all national tourism agencies of the 55 member countries in Africa and all private sector national tourism federations.

