25 years after, Akeredolu redeems abandoned Ondo House

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday bemoaned the abandonment of the state’s property by previous administrations in the state for a period of 25 years. The governor, who described it as an embarrassment to the people of the state, explained that the Sunshine Plaza would be a twin seven-story office structure with 21st Century amenities. Akeredolu lamented that the palpable rot in the then abandoned building of the state in Lagos was symptomatic of what transpired in government in the years past.

The governor spoke in Lagos during the ground breaking ceremony of Sunshine Plaza at Plot 1226 Ahmadu Bello Way, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The governor said the building was among Oodua House that was shared among the member states in the South-West. He expressed disappointment that the one allocated to Ondo State has been an eyesore having been totally neglected. Akeredolu noted that the abandoned building misrepresented the state and what it stands for, stressing that he is determined to change the narrative despite paucity of funds.

He said: “Government plans to erect an edifice which present and future generations will consider enviable. It is going to be the first development at this site in 25 years. It is also the first in the series of our most ambitious projects in the city of Lagos. “It is our fervent hope that we shall all assemble here in the next 24 months to inaugurate this important project. This investment of N3 billion promises to yield bountiful dividends for the people of Ondo State.

“Investment in real estate is the current trend in the global economy. Our State will avail itself of the immense benefits accruable from it. “This very land, upon which we all stand, bears testimony to the courage and industry with which we have handled the affairs of the Sunshine State since we mounted the saddle of leadership.

