25 years after, Sanwo-Olu fulfils govt’s pledge to Chioma Ajunwa

…donates 3-bedroom flat to 1996 Olympic gold medalist

Twenty-five years after the Lagos State Government pledged gift of a house to the 1996 Olympic medalist, Chioma Ajunwa- Oparah, the first African woman to win a gold medal in the Olympic Games, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday redeemed the pledge with the presentation of a 3-bedroom apartment in Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate in Iponri. Sanwo-Olu made the presentation at a reception held for Lagos State’s athletes who participated in the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Edo State. Lagos won 125 medals, including 32 gold and 27 silver medals in the contest. At the event, the governor also presented cheques to the medal winners, some of who are going to represent the nation in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Ajunwa-Oparah, who is now an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a long jump athlete, put Nigeria on the global radar after she won a gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She was promised a house by the then Military Government, but the pledge was not fulfilled before the country returned to the democracy in 1999. Presenting the apartment’s key to the first woman gold medalist in Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu said the feat achieved by Ajunwa- Oparah helped redeem the country’s bad image and raised the hope of young people seeking to improving their sporting skills. The governor said: “When Dr. Chioma Ajunwa- Oparah represented the country in the 1996 Olympic Games, some promises were made and very typical of us a people, we forget.

I have met and kept the promises of my predecessors in ensuring that our athletes get what they deserve. “The promise of a befitting shelter to Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah could have been delayed for 25 years, but today she will be a proud owner of a two-bedroom apartment in the famous Babatunde Raji Fashola Estate in Iponri.”

