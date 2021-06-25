News

25 years after, Sanwo-Olu fulfils govt’s pledge to Chioma Ajunwa

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…donates 3-bedroom flat to 1996 Olympic gold medalist

Twenty-five years after the Lagos State Government pledged gift of a house to the 1996 Olympic medalist, Chioma Ajunwa- Oparah, the first African woman to win a gold medal in the Olympic Games, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday redeemed the pledge with the presentation of a 3-bedroom apartment in Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate in Iponri. Sanwo-Olu made the presentation at a reception held for Lagos State’s athletes who participated in the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Edo State. Lagos won 125 medals, including 32 gold and 27 silver medals in the contest. At the event, the governor also presented cheques to the medal winners, some of who are going to represent the nation in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Ajunwa-Oparah, who is now an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a long jump athlete, put Nigeria on the global radar after she won a gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She was promised a house by the then Military Government, but the pledge was not fulfilled before the country returned to the democracy in 1999. Presenting the apartment’s key to the first woman gold medalist in Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu said the feat achieved by Ajunwa- Oparah helped redeem the country’s bad image and raised the hope of young people seeking to improving their sporting skills. The governor said: “When Dr. Chioma Ajunwa- Oparah represented the country in the 1996 Olympic Games, some promises were made and very typical of us a people, we forget.

I have met and kept the promises of my predecessors in ensuring that our athletes get what they deserve. “The promise of a befitting shelter to Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah could have been delayed for 25 years, but today she will be a proud owner of a two-bedroom apartment in the famous Babatunde Raji Fashola Estate in Iponri.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun: Armed men attack Oyetola at protest ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

* Deputy Governor shot at There was an attempt Saturday on the life of the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. Armed with guns, cutlasses, axes hoodlums swooped on the governor at Olaiya junction, while he was addressing the #EndSARS protesters in the state capital. Governor Oyetola had joined protesters in the walk from […]
News

Egwu, senators, Rep shun Ebonyi PDP congress

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Three senators from Ebonyi State elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a House of Representatives member also elected on the platform yesterday shunned the state’s congress of the party in which new party leaders were elected to pilot its affairs in the next four years.   The three senators- Sam […]
News

Senate prohibits sexual offenders from working with children

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offences from working with children, either as teachers in schools or under any other job description likely to expose children to their abuses. The passage of the Child Rights Act, 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2020, followed a clause-byclause consideration of a report by the Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica