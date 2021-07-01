250,000 to benefit as Sanwo-Olu resuscitates ‘Jigi Bola’

Twenty years after the laudable initiative to prevent blindness in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday relaunched ‘JigiBola’ healthcare initiative aimed at improving the vision of those visually impaired. With the initiative, the governor said that Lagosians won’t lose their sight to preventable visual impairment, saying that about 250,000 Lagosians would benefit from the initiative, which was first launched by the former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, out of genuine concern for the wellbeing of Lagosians.

Speaking at the re-launch of the free health mission held at the Ikeja Police College parade ground in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, explained that the initiative was conceived as an initiative to address the issue of growing preventable visual impairment among residents of the state. According to him, many Lagos residents would have lost their sights in the state were it not for the free medical mission of the programme introduced under the visionary leadership of former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cater for the health needs of the residents.

He said: “This initiative which was named ‘JigiBola’ under the Blindness Prevention Programme offeredfreeeyescreening, free eye glasses and free surgical operations. Thousands of Lagosians who would have lost their sight as a result of inadequate awareness and lack of financial means benefitted from this programme.”

