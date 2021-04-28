$25bn Diaspora remittances and BDCs

The achievement of N1 trillion annual market turnover by Nigerian Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs) has reinforced their prime role in the economy. The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) are now asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make BDCs payout agents for $25 billion Diaspora remittances market for enhanced dollar liquidity.

There are also new moves to ensure that all licensed BDCs comply with extant regulations, including rendition of regulatory returns to ensure market integrity and increased dollar inflows. The Bureaux De Change (BDC) subs-sector plays key role in the foreign exchange market.

The BDC operators ensure that forex gets to the retail end of the market for travellers needing personal or business travel allowances, parents or guardians seeking dollars to pay for their children’s schools fees abroad or people that need dollars to pay medical bills abroad. At the last count, the annual transaction turnover for the 5,300 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) -licenced BDCs stood at N1 trillion. That sum speaks to the large volume of business that pass through this segment of the forex market on annual basis.

It was in the face of this huge contributions that the operators, under the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), are seeking CBN’s nod to make them payout agents for the $25 billion Diaspora remittances that flow into the economy annually. That position was communicated to the CBN during the ABCON Annual General Meeting on Zoom held at the weekend Lagos.

ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe, restated the prime role played by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed BDCs in promoting exchange rate stability, forex liquidity and forex sale to retail end of the market. Gwadabe spoke extensively about the N1 trillion turnover milestone achieved by BDCs which reaffirms the sector’s prime position in the economy. He also listed the challenges facing the sub-sector, especially the low transaction margins on dollar sales, which continuously threaten the survival of BDCs businesses. The CBN recently approved 47 International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOS) for foreign exchange remittances business in the country.

The CBN said IMTOS have been playing major role in attracting more dollars into the economy. The apex bank listed the approved operators as Aftab Currency Exchange Limited, Caperemit UK Limited, Centrexcard Limited, Colony Capital Limited, Cashpot Limited, eTransact Limited, Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited, Funtech Global Communications Limited, Interswitch Limited, MoneyGram, WorldRemit Limited, Ria Financial, among others. The operators, it added, are to help Nigerians in Diaspora remit dollars home and boost the dollar liquidity.

It therefore cautioned Nige-rians in Diaspora against patronising illegal money transfer operators in the interest of the economy. The apex bank said it was aware of the increasing patronage of illegal IMTOs for the purpose of home remittances. The ABCON meeting, which had the backing of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was also attended by the apex bank directors, Representatives of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Financial Action Task Force (FATF), DataPro CEO and over 550 top BDC directors, traders and other attendees nationwide. All the financial sector regulators, watchdogs and facilitators at the event took turns to chart a formidable future for BDCs. They are confident of a future for BDCs built on regulatory compliance, fight against illicit financial flows, and support for CBN’s exchange rate stability mandate.

The ABCON boss, Gwadabe further highlighted the urgent need to foster better and positive image for the BDC sub-sector. He said the BDCs needed a positive and rewarding image different from what the nay sayers have fed the public with. “We need to tell everyone that ABCON members are different. Majority of BDCs are not criminals. We need respect from members of the public,” he stated. He said with over 20,000 Nigerians employed by the sub-sector, there was need to support the BDC business for sustained economic growth and employment generation. Gwadabe, who spoke on the theme: “BDCS Operations:

A Trillion Naira Sub Sector, Issues of Formalisation, Regulation & Way Forward”, said foreign currencies dealt in by a BDCs are derived from private sources and such other sources which may include the CBN window as determined by the CBN from time to time for the purpose of funding Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), School Fees Payment abroad, Medicals, mortgage and subscription. There are also other autonomous sources such as Diaspora Remittances, walk in customers and bank sources.

He said ABCON is now training Compliance Officers to ensure they are acquainted with what is required of them, especially on monthly rendition of results and tracking illicit capital flows through compliance. According to Gwadabe, BDCs are complying with the rendition of suspicious transactions reports as directed by NFIU, CBN, and EFCC. “Directors of BDCs are being trained, and after training, whoever is found wanting will be recommended for sanctions,” he said. He said BDCs are required to comply with all extant rules & regulations prescribed by the CBN, while the CBN closely supervises and monitors their operations. “In compliance with the provisions of Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BOFIA) as amended, every BDC renders returns to the CBN in prescribed format and within the deadline stipulated by the CBN.

