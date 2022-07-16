Travel & Tourism

25th AGM of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria for July 21

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has disclosed plans for its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is bill to hold at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on July 21. This was made known by the President of the federation, Nkwereuwem Onung. According to Onung, aside of the business session, the AGM, which is a non – elective one, will have a note speaker and panel session that will focus on x-raying the Nigerian tourism sector.

Onung further revealed that it is pertinent to examine performance of the sector and set agenda for both the government and the private sector that would serve as a springboard and guide for the new administration that would come on board in 2023. To this end, he said that the theme of the AGM has been tagged; Tourism in Nigeria: The Way Forward; with guest speakers from both the public and private sector, with different backgrounds and expertise in tourism to examine the theme from both angles and proffer solutions to identified challenges, which at the end of the meeting will form part of FTAN’s blueprint to be widely circulated for the benefit of the operators in the sector. According to him: ‘‘The tourism industry is a highly fragmented sector which involves many stakeholders in the provision of various services. The role of government in facilitating and promoting tourism through the provision of a favourable socio-political and legal environment is of utmost importance.

The tourism industry in Nigeria is confronted with serious problems including declining international visitor arrivals and decreasing tourism revenues. These very seasoned government officials will be sharing their thoughts on the way forward for the industry, highlighting how the government has, is and will reposition the sector through tourism policy formulation, developing national tourism plans and being actively engaged in the provision of tourism and hospitality facilities and services.’’ Speakers for the private sector panel include: Mrs. Justina Ovat, who is the president of Women in Hospitality and vice president, South South, FTAN; Mrs. Victoria Akai, director general, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Adedayo Adesugba, chief executive officer, Nexus 318, Hospitality Management and Investment Limited; Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, president, Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN); and Dr. Adun Okpe, senior advisor, Red Clay Advisory. While leading the public sector panel are: Folorunsho Coker, director general, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC); Mrs. Patricia Narai, director of domestic tourism, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture; Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, director general, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture; and Mrs. Tamwakat Weli, Plateau State Commissioner for Tourism. The one-day gathering is slated for Rockview (Royale) Hotel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR enthralls with Nigerian foods on UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 celebration

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja was agog with pomp and celebration on Saturday June 18 as the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) led Nigerians to join the rest of the world in the celebration of this year’s UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022. It is a day dedicated by the world body to draw […]
Travel & Tourism

Great Lagosians Hall of Fame to honour inductees

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Great Lagosians Hall of Fame has disclosed plan to host its inductees to a banquet, in what it has described as Walk of Fame on May 26 at the Orchid – Lantana Hall, Lagos. According to Olawale Seriki, president of the Hall of Fame and chairman, Resource Team, as well as organising committee of the […]
Travel & Tourism

Africa, Middle East travel on resurgence

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With travel reeling under the effect of COVID – 19 and efforts by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and other players to enforce recovery, the latest report from Forwardkeys, has shown that Africa and Middle East travel have gained traction compared to the rest of the world. According to it, ‘‘the air ticketing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica