26 kidnapped, 3 killed for not paying N20m ransom in Kaduna

Three kidnapped victims out of about 26 persons kidnapped from Ungwan Bulus a suburb of Kaduna metropolis recently have been executed by terrorists on Monday night for failing to meet up with the N20M ransom demand. The terrorists have also threatened to kill more of the victims if their demands are not met as soon as possible. A member of the community Gideon Haruna who confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday. He said that the terrorists called the community to inform them that they should go and pick corpses of those killed around Dutse Community, along the Kaduna- Abuja highway. He said that the terrorists called that if they don’t pay the N20m others would be assassinated. “They have threatened to kill more, especially women if their demands are not met. 26 were abducted, one was released, three were killed. “The one that was released was based on health grounds. He has liver problem,” he lamented. The community member also narrated that on March 31, the bandits invaded the community around 8pm, shot and killed two people, while 26 were abducte
Related Articles
Lagos: Eight children found dead in a vehicle
Eight children have been found dead in a vehicle belonging to a woman along Badagry Expressway, behind Area K Police Command in Lagos. It was learnt that the children, all from the North, were returning from an Islamic school on Saturday evening when they went missing. The incident was said to have occurred on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
P’ Harcourt serial killer: Counsel alleges delay in appeal against death sentence
The counsel to Gracious David- West, the serial killer who murdered prostitutes in Port Harcourt, Barr. Vincent Chuku has lamented that almost a year after he filed an appeal to overturn the conviction and death sentence passed on his client; the case is yet to come up. A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dont intimidate, harass members of the public, Makinde warns Amotekun Corps
Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Wednesday warned members of the newly-inaugurated Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code-named “Amotekun” not to harass any member of the public in the course of discharge of their local security duty. Makinde gave the warning during the passing out parade of the 1,500 pioneer members of Amotekun Corps who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)