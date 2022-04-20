Metro & Crime

26 kidnapped, 3 killed for not paying N20m ransom in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

Three kidnapped victims out of about 26 persons kidnapped from Ungwan Bulus a suburb of Kaduna metropolis recently have been executed by terrorists on Monday night for failing to meet up with the N20M ransom demand. The terrorists have also threatened to kill more of the victims if their demands are not met as soon as possible. A member of the community Gideon Haruna who confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday. He said that the terrorists called the community to inform them that they should go and pick corpses of those killed around Dutse Community, along the Kaduna- Abuja highway. He said that the terrorists called that if they don’t pay the N20m others would be assassinated. “They have threatened to kill more, especially women if their demands are not met. 26 were abducted, one was released, three were killed. “The one that was released was based on health grounds. He has liver problem,” he lamented. The community member also narrated that on March 31, the bandits invaded the community around 8pm, shot and killed two people, while 26 were abducte

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

