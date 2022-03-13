Business

26 ships with petroleum products, others set to arrive at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said that 26 ships with petroleum products and other items were expected at the Lagos port from March 9 to March 22.

 

It said in its daily Shipping Position that the other items include general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk wheat, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, base oil, bulk soya and automobile gasoline.

 

NPA said another four ships had arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, bulk wheat and general cargo. It said that 18 other ships at the ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, soya bean oil, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk gypsum, bulk urea and petrol.

 

