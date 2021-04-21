26 trafficking victims rescued in Edo

Police in Edo State have rescued 26 women and children believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The victims, believed to have been trafficked from Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Akwa Ibom states, were rescued in a joint operation by the police and vigilantes. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kontongs Bello, said in a statement that the victims were rescued at Evbuotubu on Ekenwan Road, Benin.

According to the PPRO, the women claimed they were lured from their states by a woman called Jennifer aka Ezine, now at large.

He said: “They were lured in a guise that the Edo State government is giving financial support to single mothers with newborn babies, especially twins. “But on arrival in Benin, they discovered different things entirely and met no support, but were rather engaged in illicit business.

“The women said they were forced to go for street begging for their mistress, Jennifer. They further stated that only peanut is given to them to take care of their children and feed from proceeds of the begging.”

