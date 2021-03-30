Metro & Crime

26-year-old man electrocuted

A 26-year-old man, Humble Paul, from Ede Ai-agbenu, Aidogodo at Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State was on Sunday electrocuted.

The incident occurred in the evening when some yet-to-beidentified people contacted Paul, said to be an electrician, to reconnect their wires which were disconnected by officials of an electricity distribution company as a result of non-payment of electricity bill said to be about N400 only.

 

A resident of Ai-agbenu village said that public power supply was restored while Paul was already carrying out his duty on top of the electric pole when he was electrocuted. His body was resting on the electric wires.

 

 

The resident said the deceased climbed the electric pole without hand gloves or any protective gear. “He was then electrocuted in the process and his body was seen dangling on the electric wires,” the resident said. Paul’s body was later brought down.

