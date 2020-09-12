26-year-old teacher arrested for raping 15-yr-old student in Ogun

A private secondary school teacher, Mr. Mathew Adebayo, was yesterday arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student (name withheld) of his school. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday said the teacher was arrested following a report by the proprietress of the school at the Sango police station.

Oyeyemi said the proprietress told the police that she was informed by one of her SS3 students that the suspect had been raping the victim repeatedly since the resumption of the school in preparation for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

The PPRO said: “She explained further that the said teacher intimidated the victim by telling her that she will not pass the WAEC exams if she did not allow him have sex with her, consequence upon which he has been calling her out of the dormitory in the night and taking her to a classroom where he used to have carnal knowledge of her.

“When the victim could no longer bear the sexual assault of the randy teacher, she decided to inform the proprietress.” Following the report, the DPO of Sango division, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

