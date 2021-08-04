Metro & Crime

260 infected as stomach flu outbreak claims 23 in Sokoto

Ndubuisi Ugah

No fewer than 23 people have died as a result of the outbreak of gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, in some communities in Sokoto State.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Iname, confirmed the deaths at a briefing Tuesday.

He disclosed that the outbreak has affected 13 out of the 23 local government areas of the state, adding that over 260 people have been infected with the disease.

Some of the affected local government areas are Dange/Shuni, Kebne, Gwadabawa, Tangaza, Isa, Bodinga, Wamakko, and Silame.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines caused by bacterial toxins or viral infection and marked by diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever in an infected person.

It is typically spread by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water.

In Sokoto, authorities say Gwadabawa Local Government Area has recorded the highest infection rate with over 47 confirmed cases.

