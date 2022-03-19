26th NUGA kicks off in grand style at UNILAG

After seven years in limbo, the 26th Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), tagged: “UNILAG-NUGA 2022,” was declared open at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos on Saturday.

No fewer than 76 universities across the federation with about 14,000 student athletes will participate in the 21 sports events at the games.

According to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, apart from unbunding new talents, the games will forster unity and integration and promote national development.

Also, the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Chief Sunday Dare, said the student athletes from universities from different part of the country is the kind of unity that the country wants and that is what the NUGA Games are all about.

Welcoming guests to the official flag-off of the university sporting fiesta at the UNILAG Sports Centre, the NUGA President, Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, said the NUGA’s vision “is to provide the space for engagements in new conversations for our leaders to positively reposition themselves for global advantage.”

He noted: “The 26th NUGA would be the biggest universities sports competition that is ever hosted in recent times.

“Therefore, these games are timely in the sense that NUGA has provided students with level playing field to exhibit their talents in every area of their proficiency.

“Our pride is to achieve universities, which are the nation’s asset to ensuring national growth and develop through sports, education and culture.”

Meanwhile, the host Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who assured the guests of the safety and security of all participants at the NUGA-UNILAG 2022, said adequate security and safety are the university’s topmost concern.

“We are resolved never to compromise on these, and I urge everyone to fully comply with all the directives issued to that effect,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, noted that this 26th edition of NUGA would go down in the annals of NUGA history as the game-changer for university games in Nigrria.

While recalling that UNILAG is hosting the NUGA Games for the fourth time, having hosted it in 1968, 1978 and 1998, Ogundipe hinted that for the unforeseen and disruptive occurrences of ASUU strike and COVID-19 pandemic respectively, the university would have hosted the fiesta earlier having won the hosting in 2018.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...