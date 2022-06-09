27% broadband penetration needed in 3yrs to attain FG’s target

To achieve its set target of 70% broadband Penetration by 2025, Nigeria needs to cover 27.21% more to attain its target in the next three years. In 2020, the country had set 70% as target for to be met by 2025 to make sure that at least more than average of its population use internet across the country.

When the 70% target was set in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025) in the year 2020, the level of penetration had grown to 45.07 per cent. However, the data recently released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that the penetration has just risen to 42.79 per cent in May, 2022. From a peak point of 45.93 per cent in October 2020, broadband penetration in Nigeria slipped to 39.79 per cent in July 2021. The decline, which started before the ban on new SIM registration in December 2020, was worsened by the policy as the operators lost many broadband customers during the four-month ban.

The statistics indicate that the broadband penetration in Nigeria only increased by just 7% between July last year and May, this year. Nigeria’s current popula- tion has been put at 216,277,910. With the new data from NCC, this means that 92,545,317.689 Nigerians are currently not using internet whether on their phones or any other gadget. Two years after the take off period, between 2020 and 2022, the country has not been able to achieve any increment out of 25 per cent targeted to be achieved in five years.

Instead, the penetration declined by 2.28 per cent. With this, the country needs to connect 25,181,580.9 people to achieve its target in 2025, 25 per cent with additional 2.28 per cent earlier lost between 2021 and 2022. Between the end of 2016 and 2020, Nigeria recorded a significant 24 per cent rise in broadband penetration from 21 per cent to 45.07%. In other words, the broadband penetration achieved in 2020 was more than double (200%) that of 2016. It grossly reduced between 2020 and 2022, leaving the stakeholders in panic that the country might not be able to achieve its target in 2025.

It was said that every 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration results in about 2.6 per cent to 3.8 per cent growth in GDP. This informed the Government’s decision to set the target for 2025. The decline in the record was linked to the outbreak of Covi- 19 pandemic and some other factors. Aside from the issue of forex limiting the operators’ capacity to import the equipment need-ed for broadband deployment, the high cost of Right of Ways permits by state governments is also seen as an obstacle to achieving the country’s broadband target. As part of efforts to make sure the country achieve its target in 2025 as set out, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has said it will be embarking on a strategic mobilisation of its members and all stakeholders in the ICT industry to achieve the 70% target set in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025).

To this end, the body of telecommunications companies said all stakeholders, including all service providers, ICT regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and all state governors will be converging on Abuja this week to address issues inhibiting the deployment of broadband in Nigeria.

The President of ATCON, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani in a statement, said: “It is imperative for the government and players in the telecoms & ICT ecosystem to leverage on various subgroups under the membership of ATCON to ensure and guarantee that the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 is adequately positioned to deliver its ultimate purposes for the generality of Nigerians in a quicker and strategic manner. “The strategic objectives of this very important meeting are to complement the various strategic activities already embarked upon by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and all the agencies under the Ministry to achieve the set target of Broadband penetration in Nigeria with great speed.”

