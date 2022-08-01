27% Internet users subscribe to 3G over 4G network

More Internet subscribers in Nigeria are on 3G network compared to 4G by 2020 as revealed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which was captured in its financial report released recently.

\This was said to be due to the inability of many Nigerians to afford the costs associated with the network. As at December 2020, according to the report, the total active 3G subscriptions was 49,402,994, while 4G accounted for 36,065,282. This indicated that about 13,337,712 more subscribers were on 3G more than 4G. Nigeria’s 4G LTE coverage really took off in 2014, after the NCC licensed South African firm Smile Communications to provide mobile broadband services via 800-MHz 4G networks in select urban areas.

As at year end, the mobile (GSM), Fixed Wired and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) market segments each accounted for 99.8 per cent, 0.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively of the entire market share in term of technology deployment. MTN had 21,040,463 total number of 3G Internet Service subscriptions, and 18,889,868 total subscribers on 4G; Glo had 11,507,975; total subscriptions on 3G and 2,807,641 on 4G; the total number of Airtel subscribers on 3G was 11,576,696 and 12,083,594 on 4G while 9mobile had a total of 5,277,860 3G subscribers and 1,868,338 on 4G.

The Mobile (GSM), Fixes Wired and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) market segments each accounted for 99.8 per cent, 0.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively of the entire market share in term of technology deployment as at the end of the year. During the period under review, in the VoIP market segment, SMILE and Ntel accounted for total Active Internet Subscriptions of 378,635, and 37,306 respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of 3G/4G mobile broadband subscriptions stood at 78.1 million in Nigeria in February 2022, recording a decrease compared to the same month in the previous year.

According to the report, telecommunication activities contributed about N2.969 trillion to the GDP as at 4Q of 2019 to N2.424 trillion as at 4Q of 2020. In term of percentage contribution to the GDP, the sector grew from 10.60 per cent in 4Q’19 to 12.45 per cent as at 4Q’20, representing increase of 17.45 per cent year on year. This increase was achieved as a result of high consumption of data and voice telephony services during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

However, the figure for internet subscriptions on 3G/4G has continued to surge. For instance, between January and June 2022, the mobile network operators comprising MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile increased their mobile subscriptions by nine million, according to the latest data from the NCC. The four telecom operators by the end of June 2022 had 151 million internet subscriptions from 141.9 million recorded in December last year. As of the same period in 2021, the operators had lost 14 million subscriptions. This was as a result of the government’s ban on new SIM registration which took effect from December 2020 to April 2021. Despite the decline in subscriptions last year, the telcos still recorded an increase in data revenue as the subscribers consumed more. With the huge loss of internet subscriptions in 2021, MTN Nigeria recorded a 55 per cent increase in data revenue for the year as it raked in N516 billion from its internet customers. In its financial report for Q1’22, the company also recorded 54 per cent growth in data revenue from N105.6 billion last year to N162.7 billion this year. Airtel Nigeria in its financial report for the year ended March 31, 2022, had also reported a 41.1 per cent increase in data revenue. According to NCC’s data, Nigerians consumed 350,165 terabytes of data last year, which is 70 per cent increase from 205, 880 terabytes consumed in 2020.

The operators continue to expand their 4G service across the country leading to a continuous increase in data consumption by subscribers. As of March this year, Airtel said 43.6 per cent of its data customers were already on 4G and were contributing 76 per cent of total data usage on the network.

Between January and March 2022, Airtel said data usage per customer on 4G reached 6.5 GB per month, a significant increase from the 4.6 GB usage per customer per month recorded in the same period last year.

The proliferation of Overthe- Top Services (OTTs) such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Wechat, Telegram, among others, through which subscribers can also make voice and video calls using their data subscriptions, is driving the surge in data usage in Nigeria.

While the operators’ revenue is expected to increase for the year, their operating expenses for the year may also rise astronomically due to the rising cost of diesel since the beginning of this year.

According to the telcos, the high cost of diesel has led to a 200 per cent increase in their cost of operation this year. The telecom operators under the auspices of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) had, in April this year, appealed to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to allow them to increase tariffs by 40 per cent to offset the rising cost of operation.

The telecom regulator, however, said there would not be any cost review until empirical studies are conducted to ascertain if increments are necessary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...