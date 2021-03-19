Metro & Crime

27 shot, residents flee Delta community over oil discovery

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

At least 27 people have sustained gunshot wounds as factions take up arms over leadership crisis fuelled by discovery of oil at Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. Nine people were shot on Tuesday night, six were shot on Wednesday while 12 people, among them a woman, identified as Mrs. Ojite Ator, were shot yesterday morning. The victims were said to be receiving treatment in different hospitals. Although no death has been recorded, residents have deserted the community. The warring camps were unperturbed that the leadership tussle was before a competent court of jurisdiction. The crisis allegedly degenerated between the two parties who have been in supremacy battle over the soul of the oilrich community. Some of suspected troublemakers were arrested a few days ago. An indigene, who fled to Asaba yesterday, said the crisis degenerated because of the recent discovery of “high deposit of crude oil” in the community. He said: “The factions are battling over who will negotiate royalties on behalf of the community with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).” The corporation has commenced exploration activities in the community with the construction of a flow station and makeshift camps for its workers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herders’ attacks: Over 5,000 unprofiled IDPs discovered in Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

More than 5, 000 unprofiled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of militant herdsmen attacks were Tuesday discovered wallowing in penury at Tse-Yandev, a surbub community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.   The IDPs comprised of over 847 households,1000 children, 10 elderly persons and have been living in abject poverty since 2020 without food, […]
Metro & Crime

Hijab: Kwara directs staff of 10 grant aided mission schools to resume Friday

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

As the crisis over hijab lingers in Kwara State, the Executive Chairman of the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mallam Bello Tahueed Abubakar, has directed Principals, teachers and other staff of the 10 grant aided mission schools shut down to report at their respective schools on Friday. The Chairman, in a statement by TESCOM, explained […]
Metro & Crime

Inspector commits suicide inside office

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A police inspector, said to be a visiting mobile policeman, has shot himself to death at the Owerri Area Command Headquarters, Imo State. The inspector, identified simply as Umoh, was said to have been sleeping in the office while his AK-47 rifle was cocked and left by the side. After a while, the sound of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica