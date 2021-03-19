27 shot, residents flee Delta community over oil discovery

At least 27 people have sustained gunshot wounds as factions take up arms over leadership crisis fuelled by discovery of oil at Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. Nine people were shot on Tuesday night, six were shot on Wednesday while 12 people, among them a woman, identified as Mrs. Ojite Ator, were shot yesterday morning. The victims were said to be receiving treatment in different hospitals. Although no death has been recorded, residents have deserted the community. The warring camps were unperturbed that the leadership tussle was before a competent court of jurisdiction. The crisis allegedly degenerated between the two parties who have been in supremacy battle over the soul of the oilrich community. Some of suspected troublemakers were arrested a few days ago. An indigene, who fled to Asaba yesterday, said the crisis degenerated because of the recent discovery of “high deposit of crude oil” in the community. He said: “The factions are battling over who will negotiate royalties on behalf of the community with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).” The corporation has commenced exploration activities in the community with the construction of a flow station and makeshift camps for its workers.
