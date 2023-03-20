27-year-old elected as PDP clears 24 Osun Assembly seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 25 of the 26 Osun State House of Assembly seats, leaving just one for the All Progressives Congress (APC). The ruling party won in Ife-Central, Ife-East, Ilesa-West, Ilesa-East, Atakumosa-East/Atakumosa- West Ifelodun, Egbedore, Ife-South, Ife- North, Ola-Oluwa, Irewole/ Isokan and Ila state constituencies. Others are Ifedayo, Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun/ Orolu, Obokun Oriade, Iwo, Oto-Otin, Ayedire, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ayedaade and Ejigbo. The main opposition APC won the Boripe/Boluwaduro constituency election. Twenty-seven-yearold medical doctor Kasope Abolarin won the Ifedayo Constituency seat. APC candidate Olufemi Popoola won Boluwaduro/ Boripe Constituency where former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola comes from. Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed gratitude to the people for his party’s victory.
