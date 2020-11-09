27-year-old lady found dead in Delta

There was apprehension yesterday at Oguanja area of Sapele in Delta State over the discovery of the body of a 27-year-old lady.

The discovery caused panic in the area over possible arrest by the police. In the past one week, there have been reported cases of violent crime in Sapele, particularly armed robbery cases and cult-related attacks. The surge in crime has been attributed to the refusal of policemen to return to their duty posts for fear of being ambushed by #End- SARS protesters.

The New Telegraph learnt that detectives had commenced a discreet investigation into the cause of the death of the unidentified young lady who was said to have spent a night with a man.

Her suspected boyfriend had allegedly fled the locality for fear of being arrested. Some people said the victim might have died during a marathon sex which made her boyfriend to dump her body on the street so that her death could be attributed to a hit-and-run driver. However, others said she was used for ritual purposes.

A woman, in the neighbourhood, said the deceased was an Igbo girl, who worked as a call girl in a popular brothel in the town. “She used to come to this area to meet her boyfriend. She used to buy cigarettes and Calidons (a brand of alcoholic drink) whenever she came around.

“She came on Tuesday night but was found dead on the street a few days later. She was outside waiting when she suddenly slumped and died,” the woman said. Another woman, who identified herself as Iya Tosan, said the lady had always exhibited signs of ‘sickness’ each time she came to the area. She said: “Her death should not be linked to anybody.”

However, it was learnt that a young man who the deceased went to report himself to the police in Sapele. He was said to be in police custody.

The body of the victim bore no injuries to suggest that she was killed by ritualists. T he state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident. She said: “It is true. They said she was sick for two weeks. The boyfriend came to report.

They took her to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

There is no mark of violence on her body to suggest rape attack.” Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the morgue of the Sapele Central Hospital

Like this: Like Loading...