27-year-old pregnant woman found dead in traditional ruler’s car in Edo

Suspect says she died trying to abort 8-month pregnancy

There was pandemonium on the premises of Edo State Specialist Hospital, Benin City on Thursday as the remains of a 27-year-old pregnant woman, simply identified as Faith Aigbe, was found in an SUV belonging to a traditional ruler, Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi. The corpse was allegedly brought by the suspect, who abandoned her and fled the scene when he discovered that the woman was dead. This attracted a crowd at the health facility, forcing sympathizers to break the windscreen of the car. According to the suspect, who reported himself to the police, the woman died, while trying to abort an eight months pregnancy.

“Faith was a woman I wanted to marry. She lived with me in my palace. But I had been having issues with some members of her family, who did not want me to marry her. “She was eight months pregnant for me, but some members of her family, who did not want me to marry her, encouraged her to commit abortion. Confirming the story, the PPRO of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kantongs, said the suspect has been arrested and transferred to the homicide department of the CID for investigations “It is true, the lady’s corpse was found in the Enogie’s car, but he has been arrested today (Yesterday) and transferred to the homicide department of CID for investigations.”

