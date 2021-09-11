News Top Stories

27-year-old pregnant woman found dead in traditional ruler’s car in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Suspect says she died trying to abort 8-month pregnancy

There was pandemonium on the premises of Edo State Specialist Hospital, Benin City on Thursday as the remains of a 27-year-old pregnant woman, simply identified as Faith Aigbe, was found in an SUV belonging to a traditional ruler, Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi. The corpse was allegedly brought by the suspect, who abandoned her and fled the scene when he discovered that the woman was dead. This attracted a crowd at the health facility, forcing sympathizers to break the windscreen of the car. According to the suspect, who reported himself to the police, the woman died, while trying to abort an eight months pregnancy.

“Faith was a woman I wanted to marry. She lived with me in my palace. But I had been having issues with some members of her family, who did not want me to marry her. “She was eight months pregnant for me, but some members of her family, who did not want me to marry her, encouraged her to commit abortion. Confirming the story, the PPRO of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kantongs, said the suspect has been arrested and transferred to the homicide department of the CID for investigations “It is true, the lady’s corpse was found in the Enogie’s car, but he has been arrested today (Yesterday) and transferred to the homicide department of CID for investigations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Lai: We’ve uncovered 476 websites set up to fight FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said 476 websites set up to fight the federal government have been uncovered. Mohammed spoke when he received officials of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), at his office in Abuja. The minister, who expressed concerned over the development, said such websites prey on […]
News Top Stories

Buhari reads riot act: I’ll deal with troublemakers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Daniel Atori

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the troubles in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence. Consequently, he has read riot act to the troublemakers: I’ll identify and deal with them in due course. On his part, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria risks imminent […]
News

Insecurity: Be vigilant, ALGON urges Sokoto residents

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Sokoto State has called on residents of the state to be vigilant and continue to support current measures put in place by the state government towards ending banditry in the state. ALGON Vice -Chairman in the state, Alhaji Aminu Aya, made the call while commenting on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica