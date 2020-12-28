2,778 Fulani men, women benefit from Kebbi agriculture loan scheme

No fever than 2,778 Fulani men and their wives have benefited from the distribution of Kebbi State government’s domestic animals’ feeds comprising of sheep, goats and chickens under the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme Aids in the state.

The ceremony was performed by the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, at the flag-off ceremony in Fulani Ruga in Maiyama Local Government Area at the weekend Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Alhaji Aminu Dandigga, explained that the state government was committed to the diversification of the economy and increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He said: “This programme is in partnership with the Mass Literacy Programme and the Almajiri Initiative (MALPAI) Foundation and the 2,778 beneficiaries of the state government under the accelerated agricultural development scheme aids (livestock component).” he added.

He said further that the government had seven selected livestock value chains production enterprises, which he said included sheep multiplication, goat multiplication, local chicken upgrading, home made yoghurt for Fulani women and milk collection scheme, commercial pasture production and modern beekeeping.

