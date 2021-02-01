Metro & Crime

2,792 arrested for sexual violence in 2020 –FPRO

Police arrested 2,792 suspects in connection with sexual and gender-based violence in 2020. This was as operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) arrested five suspects linked to similar offences in some South-South states.

 

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest followed a manhunt for perpetrators of the crimes in some South-South states of the country.

 

He quoted the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, of saying that an action plan against gender-based violence was already being implemented.

 

He said: “The Inspector General of Police has said that the action plan being implemented by the Force to curb Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, particularly all forms of abuse on women and children in the country, is yielding positive results.

 

“The IGP made the affirmation on the heels of the arrest of five members of a kidnap-forransom gang which specialises in the abduction of women and the girl-child, sexually abusing them and obtaining ransom from their families before their release.”

 

Mba said the five suspects were arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team following massive manhunt by  the Force for the perpetrators of the recent trend of abduction of women in some states in the South-South part of the country, particularly Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and its environs. He added: “The victims are subjected to a series of sexual abuses and ransom demanded from their families before their release.”

 

Mba gave the suspects’ names as Osinachi Ngwakwe (22) from Ubaka community in Umuahia  South Local Government Area, Abia State, Sammy Junior Inordee alias T-Boy (27) from Gwarra community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Epo-Bari Nwolu (26) from Ogale community in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Yabari Gbarale (29) from Gwara community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State and Barine Yilda (30) alias Albino or Yellow from Gwara community, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State.

 

He added: “Investigations reveal that the suspects target lone female drivers of ‘Porsche’ cars as they drive out of offices, shopping malls or any vulnerable places. They, thereafter, trail them to lonely roads, abduct and take them to their criminal hideouts, sexually abuse them and demand ransom from their families before their release.

 

“They also sell off their exotic cars. Four AK47 rifles, one double- barrelled shotgun and a set of military camouflage uniforms suspected to have been illegally acquired, which they wear to beat security checks, were recovered  Effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing gang members and recover more weapons and stolen vehicles used by the suspects for their operations.

 

“Their arrest followed intelligence received from the INTERPOL NCB, Brasilia. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three mobile phones and a Laptop computer.

 

Forensic investigations/analysis carried out by the police team on the gadgets revealed the series of pornographic/erotic videos with underage girls which the suspects shared on the internet for a fee denominated in US Dollars. Mba added that all the suspects would be arraigned on completion of investigations

