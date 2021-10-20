28 African countries, 51 globally IFI for Design Week Lagos

No fewer than 28 African countries and 51 representatives of the International Federation of Interior Architects-Designs (IFI) would be celebrating the best in contemporary African design across categories.

The founder of Design Week Lagos, Ms. Titi Ogufere, declared at a briefing that; “We have confirmed that 28 African countries and 51 representatives of the International Federation of Interior Architects- Designs(IFI) would be celebrating the best in contemporary African design across categories on October 21, in Lagos.

“DWL explores new pathways in manufacturing methods, so that a growing community of contemporary designers would tap rich history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.”

The one week programme with the theme; Design Revolution, is aimed at promoting architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics and technology, design movie premier and book launch titled Interior Design Professional guide for Africa & the Middle East.

