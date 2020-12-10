28 vessels loitering at port channel over inadequate berthing space

There is fear that the cost of demurrage on import and export cargoes currently trapped at the port would further affect Nigerian economy as no fewer than 28 vessels are waiting for berthing space at Lagos and Tin Can Island ports. The vessels could not secure berthing space due to delay in import and export cargo examination, clearance and congestion at the quay side. Finding by New Telegraph from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that 22 of the vessels, laden with bulk wheat, sugar and various containerised cargoes, have been waiting at the Lagos Port channel since November, while six of the vessels with used vehicles, AGO and containerised cargoes could not access Tin Can Island Port between October and December, 2020.

The delay has affected turnaround as there is no alternative route to evacuate cargoes at the two main ports, leading to long waiting time. Also, investigation revealed that some cocoa, cashew and other agricultural produce are on the verge of decay because of the slow documentation by Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies assigned to examine cargoes at the various port terminals.

It was revealed that it now takes an average of 30 days to process produce exports because of the Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN) and the validation process, which involves banks, key inspection agencies and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

NXP is a mandatory document to be completed by all exporters through authorised dealer banks for shipment of goods outside Nigeria irrespective of the value and whether or not payment is involved. The Secretary General of National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Sotonye Anga, said that the delay in validating the NXP number had created a backlog of uncleared export containers at the port. He explained that some export cargoes had suffered an average of 30 days to process, saying that because of the long queues of containers at the port roads, exporters were facing the risk of theft.

Anga also said that exporters face the problem of deterioration because of heat in the container and long stay on the road. He noted that if the policy was not reversed, it would lead to sharp drop in export of agricultural commodities, adding that it was not in the best interest of exporters and the diversification of the country’s economy. He said: “What should an export container be doing at the port for over a month? Too many agencies are involved in the validation process.

It is not feasible for agricultural commodities because our goods are perishable and a lot of these agencies involved in the validation process lack the capacity to handle this kind of process. “We have expected that in 40 days they should arrive destination, but it is going to spend one month at the port because of these issues. When vessels come into the port to carry goods, they end up leaving without carrying the goods. So, exporters are losing, the nation is also losing.

“What CBN has now introduced is the NXP validation. CBN is doing this to ensure export proceeds are repatriated in the country and monitor transactions, but there are other ways to do this. Right now, the way CBN is going about it with too many agencies involved in the validation process is sending a lot of confused signals. Right now, we have so many queues of export containers at the port.

That is what has prevented our containers from going for over a month.” Managing Director of Scepter Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, told New Telegraph that even though government finished with the rehabilitation of the roads, gridlock would still be there, saying that without holding bays to stack empty containers, Nigerian importers would continue to suffer. He stressed that it was the responsibility of shipping companies to provide holding bay for their empty containers. Already, President of Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Rev. Jonathan Nicol, had said that export goods worth over N868 billion remained under the threat of decomposition due to some regulatory reasons.

