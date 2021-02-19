28-year-old electrician convicted for love scam

Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin yesterday convicted a 28-year-old electrician, Oyeniran Olamilekan, for internet fraud and romance scam. Akinpelu sentenced the convict to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of N300,000.

Oyeniran was prosecuted on a one-count charge by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The convict was reported to have initially lied to the commission about his identity, claiming that his name was Adeniyi Olamilekan whereas his real name is Oyeniran Olamilekan.

Oyeniran was among the 33 internet fraud suspects arrested at Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State on September 15, 2020. The charge against him reads: “That you, Oyeniran Olamilekan (Mike Johnson), sometime between June 2020, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did cheat by impersonation when you pretended to be Mike Johnson, a white female, with gmail account mikejohnson2058@ gmail.com, and fraudulently deceived one Bill Irvin to send $1,100 to you through gift cards after you made him believe you were a girl in love with him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Penal Code.”

