Metro & Crime

28 years after, Baale of Abudu Village gets victory at Appeal Court

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Ibadan Judicial Division of the Court of Appeal presided over by Justice More A A Adumein, Justice Bature Gafaii and Justice Kenneth Amadi has ruled on the 28 year old dispute over Abudu Village town in the Ado – Odo/ Ota Local Government area of Ogun State in favour of the appellants.

 

The appellants, Baale of Abudu Village, Chief Mustapha Oduntan and six others had in 2018 in a suit number CA/IB /485/2018 sought a relief from the upper court to upturn a  judgement which was earlier delivered by the Ogun State High Court.

 

The Appeal Court judgement came just over a year ,after an Ogun State High Court presided by Justice Majekodunmi Olatokunbo had in a case with Suit No HCC/222/2015 declared the appellants as the statutory owners of parts of the disputed land against some people, who claimed to have Certificate of Occupancy In a judgement , delivered by Kenneth Amadi on behalf of the three justices, he said, “This appeal is not lacking in merit. It ought to be allowed and is hereby allowed.

 

The ruling delivered on the 23/7/2012 to the effect that the counter claim shall proceed to be determined on its merit and judgement delivered on 22/5/2018 in this case by the lower court on the counter claim of the respondent in this Suit No HCT/42 /94 are hereby set aside.”

 

The appellants (Chief Oduntan and others) based their reasons for appeal on six grounds including: “That the learned court erred in law and on the facts, when it held that the judgement, Exhibit E and Survey Plan Exhibit H, put in evidence by the defendant to counterclaim pertain to Ijako land and not the land in dispute and has not been able to dislodge the counter- claimant case and claim to ownership over Igbusi Abudu.”

 

They also stated that “the learned court erred in law and on the facts in receiving or treating Exhibit B, the Survey Plan, tendered by the counter claimant as Exhibit and acting on it, when it is clear that the person, who tendered it by implication is not the maker.”

 

The appellants also claimed that, “That the learned court erred in law and on the facts, when it held that the counter claimant are entitled to the declaration that they are the ones to the statutory right of occupancy over the land in dispute.”

 

Also, “That the learned court erred in law and on the facts ,when it held that the counter claimant are entitled to general damages and went on to award #30,000.00 as general damages.” The village head described the new judgement from the Appeal Court as a victory for justice, noting that he went through hell during the process of the court proceedings.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ooni of Ife, foundation set to launch book on women kings in Yoruba land

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ooni of Ife, Arole Ooduduwa, Olofin Adimula Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi and the House of Oduduwa Foundation, is set for the launch of a book, ‘’Unspoken’ A Chronicle Of Women Kings In Yoruba land’ (Oba Obirin). Authored by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, the 123-page book is about women who ruled over Yoruba kingdoms centuries ago. According […]
Metro & Crime

Kebbi denies release of FGC Birnin Yauri students

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi State Government has denied some online and social media that the abducted students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have been released Addressing journalists yesterday at the cabinet office, the Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Security Matter, Maj. Garba Rabiu Kamba (Rt) said that the publications were false, adding that the […]
Metro & Crime

We’ll arrest killers of traveller on Iju-Ikere Road –Police

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekit

i Police have promised to hunt and apprehend those who attacked passengers in a commercial vehicle on Iju-Ikere Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. On Saturday evening, the gunmen attacked the travellers with sporadic shootings and killed one in the process.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, explained that the vehicle […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica