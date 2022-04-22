28 years after, FG puts smiles on faces of 1994 Nations Cup winning Eagles

…Thompson Oliha’s family commends Edo govt for support

For Mrs Iris Oliha, (the widow of the late Super Eagles Tunisia ’94 hero, Thompson Oliha), April 14, 2022, was a memorable day for her late husband and the family. Mrs Oliha beamed with smiles as she on behalf of her late husband took possession of the house the administration of General Sani Abacha promised the victorious Supper Eagles in 1994 when they won the Nations Cup in Tunisia.

Reprieve

The fulfilment of that promise took a whole 28 years and made some of them believe the government was never serious about redeeming the promise. In the process, some of them have passed on, including Thompson Oliha. Mrs Oliha expressed her happiness as she collects the documents of the house from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the commissioning of the 68 Housing Units by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, under the National Housing Programme (NHP), Phase One, along Benin-Auchi Road in Benin, Edo State. She said: “This is one of the most important things in my late husband’s life, I just want to thank the government of Muhammadu Buhari for making this a dream come true. My husband was always talking about it before his demise; you know this thing is after twenty-eight years. “For me having this after 28 years is a dream come true. Even in my husband’s grave, he will be happy that at the end of the day, the dream has come true and that the government has fulfilled their promise after 28 years.”

Buhari assures

Speaking earlier at the occasion, President Buhari said the government is fulfilling the change agenda, especially in housing. “When our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), sought your mandate to form the government in 2015, one of the things that we promised was changed. This housing estate is an example of the fulfilment of that promise of change. “This is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that inter-governmental collaboration can produce, and I am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the Federal Government certainly can do more. “Of course, the progressive ideals of our government seek to achieve one primary objective, which is to improve the human condition. “We certainly cannot meet every one of those Nigerians in person, but our economic policies and investment in infrastructures such as the National Housing Programme and others will reach and positively impact many of them.

“Our desire and commitment to improving the human condition and our message of change have another facet beyond job creation. “The inauguration provided an opportunity to fulfil the promise of providing houses for the Super Eagles, for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, with Wilfred Agbonavbare and the late Thompson Oliha, who was represented by his wife, Iris, benefiting, with three-bedroom flat allocated to each of them.” The president noted that in the states where the houses had been completed, his administration had issued maintenance contracts to small businesses, in order to ensure that the estates were maintained and kept in good repair, thereby creating jobs for Nigerians.

Obaseki’s support

In his remarks, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State reiterated that many Nigerians were not living in a proper shelter, in view of limited resources and economic challenges. Obaseki said: “Collaboration is key in order to meet Nigeria’s housing needs, we urge other stakeholders to support the initiative. “As the Federal Bureau of Statistics has shown, we have a 20 million house deficit in Nigeria, which means that many Nigerians are not living in the proper shelter, the World Bank recommends that Nigeria should construct at least a million homes annually to bridge this gap because even if you build a million homes every year, it will take us twenty years to be able to cover the deficit we have in Nigeria today. “So, you can imagine while so many people are living without roofs over their heads. But due to difficult economic challenges and few resources, we have not been able to achieve this. “We are saying that the road ahead is very long, the pace at which we are going cannot get us to our destination; 68 units of housing after nine years of construction cannot take us to where we are going.

“While appreciating this project, we have to underscore other areas that can help us move at a faster pace and one of them is mortgaging, without a realistic and affordable mortgage arrangement, we would not be able to develop at the pace we ought to.” The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, in his remarks revealed that in 34 states of Nigeria, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, had delivered similar housing projects, with the support of the state governors, who provided the land. Fashola, who was represented by the Director, Public Buildings and Housing Development, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Solomon Labafilo, disclosed that the project was the outcome of a national survey conducted by the ministry.

He said: “As we head towards the end of President Buhari’s tenure of office, I am happy to also say that we have entered a season of completion of many projects such as this, as they begin to bear fruits. “We have offered all the housing units to members of the general public in a nondiscriminatory way of opening the national housing portal, to ensure that those interested are not inhibited by any artificial obstacles and allocations will be made on the basis of those who apply and pay, on a first-come, first-served basis.” While Mrs Oliha was on the ground to collect for her late husband, Thompson Oliha, one of the goalkeepers of the victorious Eagles, Wilfred Agbonavbare was not on hand to collect nor was anybody there to represent him.

