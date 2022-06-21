ABILITY

Nigeria has capacity to produce four million barrels of oil per day

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has urged the Federal Government to adopt new strategies to recapture its status as top oil-producing country in Africa.

In an interview with our correspondent, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, explained that the country had the capacity to produce 30 million or 40 million barrels per day of crude oil if it operates the way it should.

He stated that Nigeria had not been producing optimally because of poor planning and vision in identifying the right philosophy.

Isong said for Nigeria to recapture its prime status, it must work hard to meet its oil production quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Export Countries (OPEC).

Also, the chairman said the country should prevent crude oil theft, optimise its resources and develop its operationalism.

Nigeria had lost Africa’s top oil producer to Angola as a result of an abysmal oil production output in May, which is the biggest decline of the country among its peers.

Data obtained from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed that Nigeria’s oil production declined by 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.02 million bpd in May from 1.22 million in April, based on direct communication.

The information was contained in OPEC’s monthly oil market report for May 2022.

Angola’s oil production, however, stood at 1.16 million bpd in May, based on direct communication.

Despite the decline, non-OPEC liquids production, including OPEC natural gas liquids (NGLs), is estimated to have increased in May by a minor 23,000 bpd month-on-month to an average 70.2 million bpd, but was higher by 1.7 million bpd year-on-year.

Isong said: “I do not think Nigeria and Angola are competing in the same league. Nigeria just has to get its acts together. If Nigeria was operating the way it should, it can go as high as three or four million barrels per day. So, I do not think comparing Nigeria to Angola is useful. What we need to do is to meet our quota, prevent crude oil theft, optimise our resources and develop our professionalism. If we were operating the way we should operate, we would produce between three and four million barrels per day if we sorted ourselves properly. We lost time because we were not very aggressive in our planning. We were not very visionary in identifying our philosophy, including the right philosophy.

“But now that the PIB has been signed, we need to do what is necessary to bring it to life and we have not even done that. So, it is just a question of executing the far-sighted plan within the short time we have before the product becomes useless on the ground. Comparing us to Angola is not useful. What we need to do is to roll up our sleeves. As of today, the product is in demand. As of today, the product is attracting a high price. As we are unable to meet our production quota, we need to do better as a country.

“Why I said comparing Nigeria with Angola is not useful is because Angola and Nigeria are the same in terms of size of the reserve, in terms of country potential. In terms of the population, we are not the same. In terms of the capacity to produce, we are not the same. We should not be comparing.”

The OPEC’s monthly oil market report for May 2022 also showed that six countries increased their crude oil output, while seven countries declined in production.

According to it, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.47 million barrels per day in May 2022, lower by 239,000 barrels per day month-on-month.

It stated that Saudi Arabia increased output from 10,366 tb/d in April to 10,417 tb/d in May, United Arab Emirates increased from 3,015 tb/d to 3,042 tb/d, while Kuwait jumped from 2,662 tb/d to 2,687tb/d.

The report showed that Angola increased its crude oil output from 1,168 tb/d in April to 1,176tb/d in May, Algeria improved from 1,003 tb/d to 1,007tb/d, while Congo slightly moved up from 262tb/d to 268tb/d.

