286 get Okowa’s STEP, YAGEP, GEEP job slots

At least, 286 youths under the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural EntrepreneurialProgramme (YAGEP) and Graduate Empowerment Entrepreneurial Programme (GEEP) of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The programme code named ‘Okowaplus’, have been trained to be employers of labour for the ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra of the state. The trainees, tagged “Okowa’s Ambassadors,” are expected to establish their businesses to become wealth creators.

The Chief Job Creation Officer to the governor, Prof. Eric Eboh, supported by the Senior Executive Adviser on Job Creation, Mr. Tony Edewor: Senior Special Assistant, Patrick Okei: and the Facilitator, Afolabi Adu at the passing out of the 1st Batch/2020-2021 Entrepreneurship and Business Management Training (EBMT) in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday urged the benefactors to make the best out of their chosen trades and businesses. He said the trainees had been trained to excel in fashion design, welding and fabricatipn, interior decoration, barbing, hair dressing, event planning, fish production, cosmetology, catering and confectionary, poultry, tiling and interlocking, crop production and other handiworks

