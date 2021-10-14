News

286 get Okowa’s STEP, YAGEP, GEEP job slots

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

At least, 286 youths under the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural EntrepreneurialProgramme (YAGEP) and Graduate Empowerment Entrepreneurial Programme (GEEP) of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The programme code named ‘Okowaplus’, have been trained to be employers of labour for the ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra of the state. The trainees, tagged “Okowa’s Ambassadors,” are expected to establish their businesses to become wealth creators.

The Chief Job Creation Officer to the governor, Prof. Eric Eboh, supported by the Senior Executive Adviser on Job Creation, Mr. Tony Edewor: Senior Special Assistant, Patrick Okei: and the Facilitator, Afolabi Adu at the passing out of the 1st Batch/2020-2021 Entrepreneurship and Business Management Training (EBMT) in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday urged the benefactors to make the best out of their chosen trades and businesses. He said the trainees had been trained to excel in fashion design, welding and fabricatipn, interior decoration, barbing, hair dressing, event planning, fish production, cosmetology, catering and confectionary, poultry, tiling and interlocking, crop production and other handiworks

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Southern Senators back govs on open grazing ban

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…pledge legislative support for state police The Southern Senators Forum (SSF), has endorsed the outright ban on open grazing of cattle across the 17 states of Southern Nigeria and commended the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) for taking the decision at a time Nigeria is grappling with widespread insecurity. T he federal lawmakers said that such […]
News Top Stories

Miyetti Allah only ranting, can’t stop us, say Southern governors

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Igbeaku Orji, Kenneth Ofoma, Babatope Okeowo

•They should go to court Governors of the southern states of Nigeria have vowed to go ahead with their decision to criminalise open grazing in their domain despite the statement credited to the Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah that the anti-open grazing law could threaten social order and lead to crisis, while advising the association […]
News Top Stories

Buhari orders military crackdown on bandits, kidnappers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered ruthless military crackdown on identified leaders of bandits and kidnappers in the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), at a media briefing after an emergency security meeting chaired by the President in the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, the emergency security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica