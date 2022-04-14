Metro & Crime

29 feared dead, one missing as boat capsizes in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

At least 29 people have been killed in a boat accident that occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The chairman of the council, Alhaji Aliyu Dantani stated this while giving an update on the tragedy. The chairman said the deceased were teenagers who died on their way to the nearby forest in search of firewood. Alhaji Dantani said presently 29 corpses have been recovered by voluntary rescuers from the river. He said 23 among the corps were females, while six among them have been confirmed as males.

It could be recall that last year, 13 persons including women and children were reportedly killed as a result of boat incident in Shagari Local Government Area of state. Local sources disclosed that the victims were said to be travelling on Wednesday from Gidan Magana to Garin Ginga when the boat capsized and the victims met their death. Our correspondent also gathered that the boat conveyed 30 passengers who were mainly youths on a trip to a nearby forest in search of firewood for sale and domestic use.

They further stated that the boat might be overloaded and over stretched. Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government has already dispatched a team of experts to assess the affected communities to ascertain the level of the incident. The Director General of the National Emmergency Management Agency NEMA), Alhaji Nasiru Aliyu stated that the assessment will assist the agency towards providing the needed assistance to the victim’s families. A community leader in the area, Alhaji Basirun Gangam confirmed that the bodies of the deceased had been recovered and buried in line with Islamic rites.

 

Our Reporters

