News

29 monarchs get staff of office in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday presented staff-of-office to twenty-nine new traditional rulers across the state, charging them to be custodians of peace in their various communities. Speaking during the presentation of staff- of-office to the newly elected traditional rulers at Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, the governor, who urged them to refrain from acts that would be inimical to the growth and interest of their communities stated that the “Ezeship” (Kingship) stool represented the fourth-tier of government and urged them to serve in their various communities as custodians of the culture and traditions. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu urged them to be responsible for the security and economic development of their communities, local government and the state at large.

He, however, encouraged them to join forces with the government in sensitising the people and to ensure they implement the COVID- 19 laid down protocols, stressed that it was their duty to bring to government’s knowledge of everything that would improve the lives of their people. Also, Ikpeazu, who warned them against subversive acts that would break the traditional institutions by creating clog in the state’s wheel of progress, advised them to ensure complete alignment with the principles, rules and policies of the government of the day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Catholic priest in Enugu dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following Covid-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre. Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on […]
News

COVID-19: Prioritise nutrition, Aisha Buhari tells govt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the rising cases of malnutrition due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has urged government at all levels to prioritise nutrition in order to protect children from coming down with infections and diseases. This came as Nutrition experts appealed to the Federal Government to without […]
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North-East, that had lingered for over ten years, the country had been confronted with other security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: