29 monarchs get staff of office in Abia

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday presented staff-of-office to twenty-nine new traditional rulers across the state, charging them to be custodians of peace in their various communities. Speaking during the presentation of staff- of-office to the newly elected traditional rulers at Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, the governor, who urged them to refrain from acts that would be inimical to the growth and interest of their communities stated that the “Ezeship” (Kingship) stool represented the fourth-tier of government and urged them to serve in their various communities as custodians of the culture and traditions. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu urged them to be responsible for the security and economic development of their communities, local government and the state at large.

He, however, encouraged them to join forces with the government in sensitising the people and to ensure they implement the COVID- 19 laid down protocols, stressed that it was their duty to bring to government’s knowledge of everything that would improve the lives of their people. Also, Ikpeazu, who warned them against subversive acts that would break the traditional institutions by creating clog in the state’s wheel of progress, advised them to ensure complete alignment with the principles, rules and policies of the government of the day.

