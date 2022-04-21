29 ships conveying petrol, other products expected in Lagos

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said 29 ships carrying 204, 031 metric tonnes of petrol and other products were expected to arrive at Lagos ports. The NPA said the ships, laden with petroleum products, food items and others, were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex from April 20 to April 30. It said the ships also contained general cargo, container, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk wheat, salt, bulk gypsum, soda ash, base oil, automobile gasoline, frozen fish and liquefied petroleum gas. NPA added that nine other ships had arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk sugar, container, bulk urea, bulk wheat, petrol and general cargo. The authority said 23 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, base oil, automobile gasoline, soda ash, bulk fertilizer, container, jet fuel and petrol.
