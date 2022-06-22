Business

'$291.8m injected to develop, digitise Afreximbank'

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Egypt’s Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the General Assembly of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Mohamed Maait, has said that about $291.8 million was injected to develop and automate the bank, adding that this contributed to strengthening governance and achieving the lender’s targets. Commenting on Afreximbank’s performance, he said the bank achieved good financial results throughout the past two years despite global challenges as its income increased by 15 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020; shareholder participation increased by 17 per cent, and the capital of public money also increased to $2.6 billion to meet the requirements of member states in dealing with global shocks. He pointed out that the bank also managed to implement the five-year plan from 2017 to 2021, and launch the new strategy from 2022 to 2026.

Moreover, the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) was funded. The minister said that the bank was able to present itself as a strong locomotive for construction and development in Africa. He noted that the volume of the bank’s joint cooperation with Egypt amounts to $6.5 billion in all sectors. He added that the coronavirus pandemic made the pharmaceutical industry in Africa a top “continental priority” and that joint cooperation efforts should be maximised to promote investment and inter-trade of pharmaceutical products to limit their import from outside Africa. According to him, this is targeted at deepening both economic and continental integration to protect African economies from global challenges.

Maait also pointed out that many resources in medical tourism outside Africa are wasted even though Egypt and Nigeria possess the ingredients of successful medical tourism. “These resources can make these countries a destination that African peoples seek to visit instead of having to travel outside the continent,” he added. The minister indicated that Afreximbank has managed to provide facilities to help African countries deal with the economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic, at a value of $8 billion since March 2020 until now

 

