News Top Stories

Tinubu: Why I picked Shettima as running mate

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As controversies over the Muslim-Muslim ticket rage, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has explained why he chose Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, to be his running mate.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to see beyond religion and look at Nigeria as a project, saying that all hands must be on the deck in the quest to strengthen democracy and make Nigeria successful. Speaking when he met with Speakers of states of the federation governed by the party, Asiwaju said  that Shettima was finally chosen as his running mate after wide consultations and some considerations.

 

The APC, who said that religion shouldn’t be used to divide the country, said that he married a Christian and a Pastor as a wife. He said: “I am a Muslim married to a Christian, a pastor.”

Tinubu, who also commended the Speakers for the earlier roles they played ahead of his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the party, promised the   speakers greater role if elected as the next president.

Speakers at the meeting, which held in Abuja include Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa of Lagos; Olakunke Oluomo of Ogun; Idris Garba of Jigawa, Kennedy Ibeh of Imo; Eteng Williams of Cross River; Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti, and Oleyelogun Bamidele of Ondo. Others are Abdulkarim Lawan of Borno; Abdullahi Bawa Wuse of Niger; Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of Yobe; Musa Maigari of Katsina, and Siddi Buba,

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

$9.8m: Ex-NNPC GMD shuns cross-examination by EFCC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…says subject of question not before the court A former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu, yesterday, refused to be cross examined by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on ground that the said question was not a subject matter before the court. The anti-graft agency […]
News

Huawei moves up ranking in fortune global 500 list

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Huawei’s ranking position in the global top 500 enterprises has improved from the 49th position in the year 2020 to 44th position presently. The privately employeeowned firm, Huawei entered the list for the first time in 2010, ranking 397th, and by 2020, when Huawei leapt from 72nd to 49th place, broke into the top 50 […]
News

Alpha Mead initiates modular facility, boosts access to healthcare

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

To accelerate access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians, Alpha Mead Healthcare Management Services, a subsidiary of the Alpha Mead Group will on Wednesday, June 23, launch a state-of-the-art Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF) at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos. The Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead Group, Femi Akintunde said: “The MHF is a customised, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica