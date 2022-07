Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security agencies to profile and prosecute those found culpable among the surrendered terrorists in the North-east. In an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the weekend, the lawmaker, who […]

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate in Cross River State, Chief Patrick Okomiso, has eulogized the late Tony Uranta, saying he was an activist who stood and fought for justice and good governance. Okomiso, who was the governorship candidate of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) in 2012, […]

An 85-year-old man, Jimoh Oladiran has been allegedly killed by some persons said to be his relatives, a father and his son in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The deceased, a resident of Somorin, Alagbonmeta, Obantoko area of Abeokuta, had last Saturday gone out with the said relatives, identified as Alfa Mufatiu and his son, […]

