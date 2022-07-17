Posted on

An 85-year-old man, Jimoh Oladiran has been allegedly killed by some persons said to be his relatives, a father and his son in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The deceased, a resident of Somorin, Alagbonmeta, Obantoko area of Abeokuta, had last Saturday gone out with the said relatives, identified as Alfa Mufatiu and his son, […]