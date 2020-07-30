29,635 lawyers elect NBA President today

Ahead of today’s elections of new officers of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the association’s Electoral Committee (ECNBA) has said that no fewer than 29, 635 lawyers will vote to elect their new President. The election of new NBA officers is coming two years after the outgoing presidency of Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) was voted in to lead the association. However, ECNBA said although votes commenced yesterday, it had verified and accredited 29, 635 members, who had fulfilled requirements for the election. Meanwhile, crisis is brewing as some lawyers under the aegis of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA).

The group expressed concern over smooth conducts of today’s national election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Addressing a press conference in Lagos, RAMINBA’s Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana, said the exercise may be heading for chaos as almost all candidates taking part in the election had expressed doubts about the integrity of the Electronic Voting Platform. Besides, Ogunlana flayed the performance of the NBA Electoral Committee headed by Prof. Tawo Tawo (SAN), saying it had allowed politics to becloud its sense of judgement, faulting his disqualification from the race for the NBA presidency by the Committee as he was illegally excluded despite meeting up with requirements as specified by the NBA’s Constitution.

Ogunlana also alleged that the incumbent leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had been bought over into the ‘heavy propaganda’ being sold by the Nigerian government that it was fighting COVID-19 pandemic as the group’s conclusion was based on the non-challant attitude of the NBA President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) to the COVID-19 medical and economic crisis facing the nation.

