296,965 PVCs uncollected in Ondo – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State yesterday said that no fewer than 296,965 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by the electorate in the state. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Rufus Akeju, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the commission’s head office in Akure, Ondo State. He said: “The CVR exercise is now in its fourth phase which commenced on the 11th of April and will end on the 30th of June. As at May 30, the registration figure stands at 123,981.

“A total of 21,749 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were received by the state for the 1st and 2nd phases of the CVR exercise and are currently being distributed at our various local government area offices. Those who regis-tered during these phases are to avail themselves of this opportunity to collect their PVCs. “However, 296,965 previously printed PVCs uncollected are still available for collection by the rightful owners at the various local government INEC offices,” he stressed.”

