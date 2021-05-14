2Baba, Chike for ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ campaign

Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, is set to perform at the launch of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s campaign, The Stock Africa Is Made Of. The legend will be joined by ‘boo of the booless’, Chike, to provide first-class entertainment at the virtual event scheduled to hold on Tuesday 18, May 2021. The Stock Africa Is Made Of comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited. According to NGX Group, the campaign is designed to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. The Stock Africa Is Made Of serves to amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent. Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “The Stock Africa Is Made Of is designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders. “Built around the new corporate identity, the campaign emphasises the vibrancy and dynamism of NGX Group and its subsidiaries.
