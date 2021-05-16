Body & Soul

2Baba, Chike to perform at the launch of ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ Campaign

Aw a r d – winning singer, songwriter and music p r o d u c e r I n n o c e n t ‘ 2 B a b a ’ Idibia is set to perform at the launch of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s campaign,

 

‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’. The legend will be joined on stage by ‘boo of the booless’, Chike to provide first-class entertainment at the virtual event scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 18 May 2021.

‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ campaign comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries: Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited.

 

According to NGX Group, the campaign is designed to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

 

‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ serves to amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent.

 

Participants who wish to attend the virtual launch of the campaign can register online. Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Oscar N. Onyema, OON stated, “The Stock Africa Is Made Of is designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders.

 

“Built around the new corporate identity, the campaign emphasises the vibrancy and dynamism of NGX Group and its subsidiaries. It provides stakeholders with an immersive experience through creative messaging and opportunities for direct engagement with the brand.

 

 

Our goal is not only to celebrate this pivotal point in our journey, but to also show our stakeholders that we are ready and able to explore new frontiers in our quest to be the partner and platform of choice for meeting their business, financial and investment objectives.”

