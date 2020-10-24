2Baba slams ex-bandmate, Blackface

Nigerian music icon, 2Baba Idibia, has slammed his former bandmate, Blackface, for alleging that he never spoke up against the government during the PDP administration.

Their unending beef started again when Idibia took to his Twitter page where he tweeted about the #End- Sars protests across the country. He tweeted: “I wonder why everybody is still going to work.

We need total shutdown until these politicians start to answer!! Unless them wan use SARS come pursue us go work #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting Make only market for essential things dey.”

While reacting to his tweet, Blackface called him out for looking at the other side when the country experienced a similar situation during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He tweeted: “When e bad pass like this under PDP you no talk say make them close our country down, you been dey sing say you dey feel like Obasanjo…because you dey under their payroll abi wetin?

My guy this your point no valid, I no believe say you reason before you talk am.”

It didn’t take long before Idibia responded to Blackface’s tweet, calling him an idiot. “@Blackfacenaija Austin Ahmedu u are a total idiot. Fuck u and all u are. Stupidity kee u there,” he tweeted.

With these series of tweets, it appears that the unending conflict between 2Baba Idibia and Blackface might have opened new wounds in their frosty relationship.

Like this: Like Loading...