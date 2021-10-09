Arts & Entertainments

2Baba threatens Brymo with N1bn lawsuit

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba has threatened to sue Brymo, his music colleague, for alleged defamation. The ‘Ara’ singer had, in a lengthy Twitter on Tuesday night claimed that 2Baba “falsely” accused him of sleeping with his wife. The songwriter also alleged that he was attacked by men loyal to the ‘African Queen’ crooner over reasons that weren’t precisely established. On Thursday, Brymo took to Twitter to share a court document sent to him by 2Baba’s lawyers, alleging defamation.

In the letter, 2Baba’s lawyers said Brymo’s claims caused his family “unspeakable distress” and damages. Describing Brymo’s allegations as false, 2Baba demanded an apology and threatened to seek N1 billion in damages. According to 2Baba’s lawyers, the singer will go to court should Brymo fail to recant his statement within two days.

“The baseless and false allegations have caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family,” the letter read. “You have also caused our client’s estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates, and wider members of the public, and further caused him a significant loss of business.

“Our client will give you the benefit of a doubt, perhaps you were inspired to spew such nonsense after one of such self-confessed episodes of ‘spending days getting high and philandering’. “We demand that, within 48 (forty-eight) hours of receipt of this letter, you withdraw your statements, and publish on your entire social media accounts an unreserved apology to our client and his wife. “Should you fail or refuse to meet our demands, we shall perfect our client’s instructions to pursue redress by seeking no less than one billion naira in damages against you in court.” In reaction to the threat, Brymo wrote on Twitter: “I’ll advise they go to court. I insist on all my tweets asserted.” 2Baba had in recent been in a crisis with Annie Idibia, his wife, who called him out for spending time with a baby mama.

